Four Local Libraries Receive Federal Grants

May 28, 2018

Four area libraries will benefit from federal funding through a grant program.



Low-income students will learn from an array of education programs as part of more than $415,000 in federal grants awarded to 73 Michigan libraries. The four local awardees are the Howell Carnegie District Library, Cromaine District Library in Hartland, the Fenton Jack R. Winegarden Library and the Salem-South Lyon District Library.



The Collaborative Library Services Grant Program offers Michigan public, academic and school libraries the opportunity to develop innovative programs or services that have the potential to develop into sustainable regional or statewide programs that can benefit a broad range of libraries. Programs with strong partnerships between libraries, and/or local community groups have greater community support, so partnerships are a requirement for the grant.



The Public Library Services Grants provide up to $2,000 in funding for summer program materials related to literacy, children and teens or technology. The grants are funded through the Library Services and Technology Act by the Institute of Museum and Library Services. (JM)