Howell Woman Named as Director of Michigan DEQ

December 27, 2018

Gov.-elect Gretchen Whitmer has named additional members of her Cabinet, including a Howell woman. Liesel Eichler Clark of Howell will become the director of the Michigan Dept. of Environmental Quality beginning Jan. 1st. She is co-founder of the consulting firm 5 Lakes Energy, a clean energy consulting firm, and formerly served as president of the Michigan Energy Innovation Business Council. Eichler-Clark was also deputy director for energy programs at the Michigan Department of Energy, Labor, & Economic Growth.She is expected to assist Whitmer in promulgating clean water policy and rules that will ensure safe water for all Michigan residents. Whitmer today also announced Paul Ajegba to serve as director of the Department of Transportation. He has worked at MDOT 28 years. (TT/AP)