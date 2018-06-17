Linden Council Tables Storage Tent Issue

June 17, 2018

The Linden City Council tabled an issue with tents in resident’s yards.



The city’s planning commission recommended that city council council adopt ordinance changes that would prohibit storage tents in front yards and side yards. It would require temporary accessory structures to follow the same requirements as permanent accessory structures.



The Tri-County Times reports that the decision went before the council on June 11th and was later tabled pending an opinion from the council’s lawyer. Currently if there is an existing structure, it would have a legal nonconforming status. Temporary structures weren’t in the ordinance before either and residents would be allowed to keep them up. Currently the city has no control over the structures; with the new ordinance the city would have control.



The council voted to table the discussion until their next meeting on Monday, June 25th. (EO/JK)