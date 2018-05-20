Site Plans Approved For Linden Union Block Property

May 20, 2018

More than a decade after a historic Linden building burned down, the Planning Commission has approved plans for a new development.



The Union Block in downtown Linden, which was built in the 1870’s was destroyed by a fire 11 years ago this week. Now, the Linden Planning Commission has approved a final site plan that will bring business and residents back to the parcel. Owned by Nicole Wax of Wax Orthodontics, the two story building will host her practice, 3 other unnamed tenants, and 4 condominium units, according to the Tri-County Times.



The mixed-use building will offer nearly 15,000 square feet of space over 2-stories, on the near half-acre plot. It will include a 23-space parking lot that be accessed by North Bridge Street. Sidewalk, utility, and landscaping improvements were also approved. The site plan was approved unanimously by the Planning Commission at their May 7th meeting. (MK)