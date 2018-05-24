Linden Grad Charged In Texas Hotel Robbery Crime Spree

A Linden High School graduate and a female accomplice are facing additional charges after allegedly robbing three Texas hotels, a police chase and head-on crash.



21-year-old Zachary Kentish and 22-year-old Gabriela Richie were arrested May 15th after leading police on a chase that ended with the suspects crashing into a police car. Kentish attended Linden High School but currently resides in San Antonio, Texas. The mini crime spree involved three hotel robberies along Interstate 10. The pursuit went through neighborhoods and the suspects started driving in the wrong lanes. The San Antonio Express-News reports they hit one pursuing officer and then smashed head-on into another, effectively ending the chase.



Police believe the duo was involved in other robberies reported the same morning at two other nearby hotels. This week, two additional counts of aggravated robbery were issued against both. An arrest affidavit states in one incident, Kentish displayed a black handgun and demanded money from an employee. He faces three counts of aggravated robbery, one count of robbery and theft of a firearm. Richie is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery and theft of a firearm. Both have maintained their innocence.



Photo: Caleb Downs - San Antonio Express-News. (JM/JK)