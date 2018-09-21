Woman Charged With Providing Drugs In Fatal Overdose Enters Plea

September 21, 2018

A woman charged with supplying the dose of heroin that killed a Gregory man has entered a plea.



37-year-old Lisa Mae Shears pleaded guilty to one felony count of delivery of less than 50 grams of a controlled substance in Washtenaw County Trial Court. She was originally charged with delivery of a controlled substance causing death, which is punishable by up to life in prison. Shears was said to have provided the fentanyl-laced heroin that killed a 32-year-old Gregory man on November 29th, 2016. Washtenaw County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Parklawn Drive in Dexter Township, where it was determined the man died of an apparent drug overdose involving fentanyl. MLive.com reports that Shears and other people had been discussing drug interactions with the man via social media and while police were executing a search warrant, Shears was implicated in providing the drugs that led to the man's death.



Shears remains held in the Washtenaw County Jail without bond pending her sentencing on October 18th. (JM)