New Early Childhood Center Consolidates Several Programs & Resources In One Location

July 27, 2018

A new collaboration between Howell Public Schools, the Livingston Educational Service Agency and Child Connect will bring several early childhood education programs and services under one roof.



Child Connect began operating at The Little Highlanders Learning Center on June 1st, which is designed to promote high-quality early childhood education. The center is located at 861 E. Sibley Street in Howell. Over the summer months, Howell Public Schools and Livingston ESA will move several childcare, preschool, Great Start Readiness and Head Start programs to the center in preparation for the upcoming school year. Officials say by bringing several programs and resources together, families will have access to daycare, preschool and educational opportunities all at one location.



Howell Public Schools will operate its childcare and several preschool programs at the center, and Livingston ESA will house multiple Great Start Readiness and Head Start programs there. Child Connect will offer professional development opportunities for early childhood education providers, parents, and community members. Additionally, Child Connect will expand its free Resource and Lending Library which is available to childcare centers, educators, and families. Officials say research has proven that students who participate in an early childhood education program perform better academically and the goal with the learning center is to increase access to those programs while providing parents with additional resources and support.



More information is available in the attached press release. (JM)