Food Drive Saturday To Benefit Gleaners Community Food Bank

May 4, 2018

An annual event to benefit Gleaners Community Food Bank is returning this weekend and organizers are setting big goals.



The Livingston County Association of Realtors will hold its 16th annual Food Drive this Saturday from 9am to 1pm. The food drive is said to be the largest in the county and there are several drop-off sites for those interested in donating food or money. Over 50 local realtors and affiliate members will be collecting food and funds at Kroger, VG’s and Walmart in Howell, Busch’s and the Legacy Center in Brighton.



LCAR President Pam Zimmerlee tells WHMI realtors from all over come together for the cause and to rally against hunger in the community and make a difference in the lives of those in need. She says the food drive began in 2003 based on a great need and it’s heartwarming to see all of the generosity from the community each year to help fellow neighbors in need. Especially with school letting out soon and kids being home, Zimmerlee says it’s even more important to help Gleaners since kids won’t be getting lunch at school.



The Livingston County Association of Realtors has raised $17,000 towards the goal of $20,000 and 5,000 pounds of food for Gleaners. Some suggested items include canned meats and vegetables, jelly and soups as well as cereal. Monetary donations can also be made online. A link for that is provided. (JM)