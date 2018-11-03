Livingston County To Cerebrate Adoption Day November 20th

November 3, 2018

Judges across the state, and here in Livingston County, will finalize adoptions for children in courthouse ceremonies later this month.



Livingston County families will celebrate the Thanksgiving season by welcoming new members to their families on Adoption Day - Tuesday, November 20th. “Giving Thanks for Families” is a holiday tradition held on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving each year, highlighting the importance of adoption and the needs of children in foster care.



Livingston County Chief Judge Miriam A. Cavanaugh along with Michigan Court of Appeals Chief Judge Christopher Murray will preside over the ceremonies at the Livingston County Judicial Center on Highlander Way in Howell. Officials say the happy families will be celebrating, along with judges, court staff, and social workers as adoptions are finalized for several local children. Michigan Adoption Day is co-sponsored by the Michigan Supreme Court, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the Child Welfare Services division of the State Court Administrative Office, and Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE).



Adoption Day is said to be important to create the long lasting “forever families” for the children of Livingston County who are in need of permanency and stability in their lives. Local officials say they’re happy to be part of the event and provide the platform for these children to become part of their own forever family. (JM)