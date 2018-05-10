Livingston County Hiring Blitz Set Next Week

May 10, 2018

Livingston County is part of a collaborative hiring initiate taking place all next week.



The Southeast & Region 9 Veteran Community Action Team will host its annual Hiring Blitz in Livingston, Hillsdale, Jackson, Lenawee, and Washtenaw Counties next week. Livingston County’s event will take place on Monday from 10am to 2pm at the Livingston Service Center on Packard Drive in Howell. During the Hiring Blitz, job seekers will have the opportunity to engage with over 90 actively hiring employers. The public is welcome to attend but priority is being given to military veterans.



Area employers are hiring for a variety of positions in numerous fields whether someone is looking for a new career or looking for summer employment. Some include CNC operators, welders, home health aides, drivers, merchandisers, clerical, sales, engineers, security officer, warehouse, law enforcement, carpenter, millwright, customer service representatives, cook, housekeeper, medical and federal law enforcement.



Employers have the option to hold interviews on the spot, so attendees should dress for success and bring copies of their resume. More information is available through the link.(JM)