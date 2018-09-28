Livingston County's August Jobless Rate 3.0%

September 28, 2018

August unemployment rates fell seasonally in all of Michigan’s regional labor markets, including locally.



Livingston County’s August jobless rate stood at 3%, marking a drop of six-tenths of a percentage point from July. Livingston now ranks 10th among Michigan’s 83 counties. The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget says total employment declined in most areas over the month while workforce levels decreased in all regions. The state says a very minor employment decrease of .3% was recorded since August of 2017 in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn statistical area, which encompasses Livingston County.



Jason Palmer, director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information & Strategic Initiatives says the August jobless rate reductions throughout the state’s local regions primarily reflected a drop in the number of unemployed individuals actively seeking jobs following the July peak in summer and seasonal employment. He says unemployment rate declines over the year mainly reflected the ongoing improvement in Michigan’s labor market. (JM)