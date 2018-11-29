Livingston County’s October Unemployment Rate 3.3%

November 29, 2018

Livingston County’s unemployment rate increased slightly from September to October.



Livingston County’s October unemployment rate stood at 3.3% - up from 2.9% in September. Livingston’s ranking among Michigan’s 83 counties dropped five spots to 16th. Regional unemployment rates ranged from 2.6% to 4.6%, with ten regions recording rates below that of the state’s at 3.8%.



Jason Palmer, director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information & Strategic Initiatives, says regional labor market trends were steady in October. He says jobless rates showed little change, while payroll employment rose in the majority of labor market areas. Both workforce levels and total employment advanced over the month in most Michigan regions. (JM)