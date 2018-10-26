Livingston County's September Jobless Rate 2.9%

October 26, 2018

Livingston County’s unemployment rate held mostly steady from August to September.



Livingston County’s September jobless rate stood at 2.9%, marking a slight improvement of one-tenth of a percentage point from August. Livingston ranks 11th among Michigan’s 83 counties, after dropping one spot. The Detroit-Warren-Dearborn statistical area, which encompasses Livingston County, was among those with the most pronounced over-the-month reductions recorded.



The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget says unemployment declines were largely influenced by usual September reductions in the labor force, coupled with seasonal recalls in area schools as the academic year commenced. Workforce levels moved down in a majority of areas, while total employment trends were mixed across the state. Overall, officials say labor market trends exhibited typical movement for September. (JM)