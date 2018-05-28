Livingston County's Jobless Rate Improves

May 28, 2018

Livingston County’s jobless rate improved from March to April.



Livingston County’s April unemployment rate stood at 2.9%, ranking third among all of Michigan’s 83 counties. Oakland County had the same rate, ranking fourth. Livingston County’s jobless rate in March was 3.5%.



Total employment levels rose in nearly all areas over the month, while workforce levels declined in most regions. The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget says regional jobless rate reductions in April were typical but payroll job growth in the state was less the typical. The state noted the slower pace of job gains was most likely due to poor weather conditions in April throughout Michigan, which limited hiring in some seasonal industry sectors. (JM)