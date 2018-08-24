Livingston County's July Jobless Rate 3.6%

July jobless rates increased seasonally in most of Michigan’s regional labor markets, including locally.



Livingston County’s jobless rate stood at 3.6% in July, ranking 5th amongst Michigan’s 83 counties. That marked an increase of three-tenths of a percentage point from June. The Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget reports jobless rate hikes were typical for July, with the largest rate increases mostly concentrated in the state’s southern half and metro regions. Jason Palmer, director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information & Strategic Initiatives, says jobs fell in July due to seasonal staffing cuts in local government education along with temporary layoffs in Michigan’s auto industry due to the annual vacation shutdown/retooling period at a number of factories.



The Detroit-Warren-Dearborn statistical area, which includes Livingston County, was among one of the regions recording the most pronounced over-the-month jobless rate advances. (JM)