Livingston County's Jobless Rate Falls Slightly In March

April 28, 2018

Local and statewide jobless rates were little changed from February to March.



Unemployment rates in March fell in all of the states 17 major labor market areas, according to the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. Total employment levels rose in all areas over the month, while workforce levels were mixed. Michigan’s local labor markets were said to have been very steady over the past year, with

unemployment rates showing little change since March 2017.



Livingston County’s March unemployment rate stood at 3.5% - a drop of four-tenths of a percentage point from February. Livingston retained its ranking of fifth among Michigan’s 83 counties in terms of unemployment rates. Labor force changes were mostly minor over the month, with the largest advances posted in the Ann Arbor and Detroit-Warren-Dearborn statistical areas, the latter which includes Livingston County. (JM)