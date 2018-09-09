Applicants Sought For Citizen's Academy

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking applicants for a Citizens Academy.



The Academy will be starting up November 1st. Classes will be held on Thursdays, from roughly 5:30/6pm to 8pm, with the exception of one class that will be on a Saturday. The majority of the classes will be at the Livingston County EMS headquarters building, but a few will be at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office. The Academy will cover a variety of areas including patrol operations and tactics, use of force, traffic stops, victim services, traffic enforcement and accident reconstruction and a tour of the new Livingston County Jail.



A complete course outline and application are attached. (JM)