Sheriff's Office Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Crash

October 1, 2018

A local man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a road in Genoa Township.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the intersection of Grand River and Meadowview for a crash involving a motor vehicle and a pedestrian. It happened around 4:30pm. The preliminary investigation has revealed that a 39-year-old Williamston resident was operating a 2004 Toyota Corolla westbound on Grand River near Meadowview when he struck an 83-year-old Howell resident who was crossing Grand River. The Howell resident was pronounced deceased at the scene while the Williamston resident was not injured. The Sheriff’s Office says alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the crash. Deputies were assisted at the scene by Hamburg Township Police, the Brighton Area Fire Department and Livingston County Ambulance. The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Safety Bureau.



Meanwhile, the Sheriff’s Office responded to another non-fatal crash that impacted traffic in the Oceola Township area. That accident happened around 2:30pm and the eastbound lanes of M-59 were blocked at Latson Road. There was no functioning traffic signal at the intersection and a deputy directed traffic until everything was finally cleared around 7pm. (JM)