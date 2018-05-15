Livingston County Sheriff's Office & Howell Kiwanis Club Host Blood Drive

May 15, 2018

Community members are being encouraged to donate blood during a local drive in honor of National Police Week.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and the Howell Kiwanis Club are sponsoring the drive. Those donating have an opportunity to honor the police officer or department of their choice. The Office says 98% of the population will need blood in their lifetime, but only 5% of the population donates. One pint of blood has the ability to save three people. Due to a recent storm, the Livingston Chapter of the American Red Cross had to cancel an important blood drive and donations are said to be critical. All blood type donations are important but O-negative blood inparticular is in demand.



The blood drive will take place Friday at the LESA building off Grand River and Highlander Way from 10am to 6pm. Donation appointments are preferred, but drop-ins are always welcome. Individuals can sign up online at www.redcrossblood.org. The link is provided. (JM)