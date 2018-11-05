25th Annual “Filling Wishes” Booklets Available

November 5, 2018

The Livingston County United Way has released its yearly wish lists for local nonprofit organizations that could use a little help during the holiday season.



This marks the 25th year that the Livingston County United Way has been gathering “wish lists” from area non-profits. With the holidays approaching, officials say now is the time of year people start considering ways to get involved and help local families and agencies. 37 local nonprofit organizations hope to be considered during the holiday season, and throughout the year. Many lists include practical items needed to help local organizations provide strong community programming, while offsetting operating costs. In some cases, “gently” used items may be donated such as office equipment, furniture or supplies.



The “Filling Wishes” booklet can be viewed through the link. (JM)