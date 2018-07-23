Annual Veterans Appreciation Picnic At Brighton Rec Area

An annual picnic event that serves as a thank you to local veterans is approaching in August.



The Livingston County Veterans Appreciation Picnic is planned Saturday, August 4th from noon to 4pm at the Brighton State Recreation Area. The picnic will be held rain or shine at Chilson Pond featuring an opening ceremony with the local organizations, free barbeque, a band, games and resources for local veterans. Refreshments will be provided but no alcohol as it is a family themed event. A number of donated prizes will also be passed out.



The Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Livingston County Veterans Council sponsor the picnic every year as a thank you, according to Council Commander Montie Ocha. He tells WHMI the event offers a good time to get together and give back. He says they’ve held the event for about ten years now and it’s been pretty successful. It’s free and open to all Livingston County veterans and their families. Ocha says a vehicle pass is not required to enter the park, as the state waives fees for veterans for the day. No registration is required. (JM)