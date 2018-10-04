Veterans Committee Report Requested After Questionable Spending Revelations

October 4, 2018

The Livingston County Board of Commissioners is officially requesting a report from the Veterans Services Committee following reports of questionable spending and conflicts of interest.



A Michigan State Police investigation into the Committee was launched in September after a woman was unable to get documentation of a $400 donation. That investigation is continuing. Yesterday, the Livingston County Democratic Party called on the county to restore trust in the committee because of the recent scandal, the MSP investigation and failure of the committee to use millage funds approved by voters. In an effort to do so, Democrats suggested the county reassure the public that everything is above board by starting with a detailed audit and some new policies, as well as more oversight by commissioners.



Today, County Commission Chairman Don Parker provided WHMI with a copy of a letter addressed to Committee Chairman Hansel Keene dated October 2nd, which serves as a request from the county board for a report from the Veterans Services Committee. That was the same day WHMI reported that a letter from the donor named Keene as the recipient of the missing donation. It was also learned that seven disbursements were made from the Veterans Services Relief Fund to another committee member, Brighton Attorney Kevin Nagle, or his law firm between May of 2016 and February of 2017 totaling $4,900. The letter from the county states the requested report shall include all expenditures of the Veterans Services Department for the years of 2016 through 2018, as well as the Committee’s plans for revenue received as a result of the millage levied for veterans’ relief.



The report is to be presented during the Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday, October 15th. It starts at 7:30pm in board chambers of the county administration building. (JM)