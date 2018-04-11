Mystery Is In The Air Around Livingston Reads Events

April 11, 2018

Local libraries are calling all gumshoes to help solve a murder-mystery on a train and see the movie that inspired it.



Livingston Reads is yearly event held by 6 libraries throughout the county as a way to bring the community together through one book. This year’s novel is Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express. In celebration and keeping with the theme, a pair of events surrounding it are planned for this Friday, and next.



This Friday, the 13th, from 6pm until 7:30, the Brighton District Library is inviting all would-be detectives to participate in the murder-mystery, Death Leaves on Track 13. The event is appropriate for adults and teens 7th-grade and up with the library recommending bringing a teenage relative along for the ride. Registration must be done in person at the Brighton Library, call 810-229-6561, ext 227 for more details.



Then on Friday, April 20th, a special showing of 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express will be shown at the Historic Howell Theater. Doors open at 6:30 for the 7pm viewing. Admission is free with a library card and on a first-come, first-serve basis. For more information these events and the Livingston Reads program, visit www.livingstonreads.org. (MK)