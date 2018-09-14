Local Businessman Honored For Decade Of Service To LACASA

September 14, 2018

A local business has been recognized for its decade-long commitment to helping an area nonprofit organization.



LACASA Center recently awarded Jim Gilligan, owner of Snedicor’s Green Earth Cleaners, with a recognition plaque honoring the 10th anniversary of hosting Cinderella’s Closet. Gilligan, who is Snedicor’s Chief Operating Officer, first began hosting the charity event in 2008. Cinderella’s Closet is an eco-friendly, pop-up shop that offers gently-loved party dresses for high school girls at affordable prices. All dresses are just $25 and proceeds provide help for victims and survivors of interpersonal violence at LACASA Center. Gilligan said “The support of LACASA is an example of one of the many long-term relationships Snedicor’s has maintained. Child abuse, family violence and rape are acts that defy understanding, yet they exist right here in Livingston County. It is a privilege and an honor to help victims and survivors create new lives and build new futures.”



Snedicor’s transforms its business operations at the Brighton store each year during prom and homecoming season so area girls can find dresses at affordable prices. LACASA Community Education Director, Nicole Matthews-Creech, said they are grateful to Gilligan and his team for allowing them to, “take over their space, create window displays, set up dressing rooms, and transform their reception area—not once, but twice a year.”



The Snedicor’s Brighton location continues to host the final days of Cinderella’s Closet’s homecoming boutique today from 3-8 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.



(Pictured from left) Pat Roberts, Cassie Glover, Jim Gilligan, Nicole Matthews-Creech, Cheri Bertoncin, and Gayle Gutknecht. (JK)