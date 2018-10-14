Local "Celebrities" To Help Serve Up Donations For Genesis House

October 14, 2018

A Fowlerville restaurant’s wait staff is being taken over by local celebrities for a charity fundraiser before next weekend’s Spartans and Wolverines battle.



Celebrity Server Day is back and fans are invited to wear their team colors to the Olden Days Cafe for the event benefiting the Genesis House next Saturday, October 20th. The Genesis House provides support to Livingston County residents recovering from mental illness with the hopes of helping them live more independently. They look to provide members with opportunities in many areas including employment, education, wellness, and housing. Many faces familiar to the community will be taking orders and serving food from 6am until 2pm. Some of the local celebrities working will be Sheriff Mike Murphy, Fowlerville Police Chief John Tyler, Fowlerville Superintendent Wayne Roedel and WHMI’s own Jon King. A percentage of all meals and 100% of tips will go to Genesis House. The Olden Days Café is located at 188 North Grand Avenue in downtown Fowlerville.