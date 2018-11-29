Local Dems Call For Independent Prosecutor Over Disputed Donation

The head of the local Democratic Party is calling for an independent prosecutor to determine whether charges should be filed involving a disputed donation.



Judy Daubenmier is the Chair of the Livingston County Democratic Party and issued a press release today calling on Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt to bow out of the decision on whether to file criminal charges against the head of the Livingston County Veterans Services Committee Hansel Keene. Daubenmier says now that the former head of the Veterans Services Department has filed a whistleblower protection lawsuit against the county for his firing, there is a potential conflict of interest. “Vailliencourt might well be tempted to pass on pursuing charges against Hansel Keene for failing to turn over to the county a donation made by a member of the public. The filing of charges would lend credence to the argument that the director of Veterans Services was fired for blowing the whistle on Keene’s activity.”



The former director, Adam Smiddy, filed the lawsuit earlier this month against the county and Keene, alleging he was fired after trying to determine exactly what happened to donations, including a check for $400, that were given to Keene. Daubenmier says that under the circumstances, it would be better for Vailliencourt to let the Michigan Attorney General appoint another prosecutor so that the people of Livingston County can have confidence in the result. “The county pays Vailliencourt’s salary and funds his office. It might be tempting for the county prosecutor to help out his fellow Republicans on the county commission and undermine the lawsuit against the county.” In response to the release, Vailliencourt provided this statement to WHMI; “The State Police conducted a lengthy investigation that is being reviewed by this office. In the course of that review, if it becomes evident that there is a conflict of interest, we will address it at that time, as we do in every case.”



Michigan State Police recently turned over to Vailliencourt the results of its investigation into the handling of the donation by Keene. A member of the public had complained she was unable to obtain a receipt from Keene for the donation of $400, some vacuum cleaners, and a lawnmower, made nine months earlier. She complained August 22nd to Smiddy, who was then the director of Veterans Services. Smiddy says when confronted about the donation, Keene admitted cashing the check, spending $125 on a plaque, and keeping the balance. Smiddy was fired by the committee headed by Keene four days later.



Issues with the county’s Veterans Services agency first came to light in early September when Keene told county commissioners there was just $80,000 in available funds. Livingston County Democrats countered that budget records showed there was actually more than a million dollars in unspent funds from a voter-approved millage and publicly complained that the millage money was not being spent for the services that were promised during the millage campaign. (JK)