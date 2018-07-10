Local Departments To Receive Grants For Life-Saving Equipment

July 10, 2018

Two Livingston County fire departments will be among more than a dozen statewide to receive grants for the purchase of life-saving equipment.



The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation plans to award more than $250,000 worth of equipment grants to first responders on Wednesday at a ceremony set at the Michigan Firehouse Museum in Yspilanti. The foundation says the awards are for first responders who respond to crashes. The Howell Area Fire Department will receive $20,046 while the Green Oak Fire Department will get $15,026.



All of that money will be used for chest compression systems. Those devices assist firefighters by delivering uninterrupted chest compressions at a constant rate and depth to cardiac arrest patients, helping improve the chance of survival. The foundation says that research shows mechanically controlled compressions are able to sustain a higher blood flow to the brain and heart compared to manual compressions. Meanwhile, the Northfield Township Fire Department will receive two thermal imaging cameras worth $13,635.



The grants come as Michigan reported more than 1,000 motor vehicle fatalities last year, with the number of serious injuries reported up by 8%. Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Executive Director Robin Peters said their goal is to ensure first responders are able to reach victims and get them to safety as quickly as possible, “improving their chances of recovery and survival." (JK)