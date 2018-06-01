Local Libraries Prepare To Kick Off Summer Reading Program

June 1, 2018

Libraries throughout Livingston County are encouraging community members of all ages to take part in this year’s Summer Reading Program.



The free program, which runs from June through August, is offered by the Brighton, Fowlerville, Hamburg, Hartland, Howell and Pinckney libraries. Events for kids, teens and adults registered for the program are held throughout the summer to encourage continued reading and learning.



Program participants can earn prizes by tracking their reading. This year’s theme is “Libraries Rock”, which will be interpreted in various ways by each library for the program’s different activities and incentives.



Margaret Vergith, Youth Program Specialist at the Brighton District Library, says the Livingston Libraries’ Summer Reading Program provides a way for families to beat boredom, in addition to its educational benefits. Vergith says kids who continue to read, are read to or even listen to reading material throughout the summer stay on track until school begins in the fall, and can even gain ground.



Anyone interested in joining the Summer Reading Program can register at their local library or online, where you’ll also find more information about the libraries’ scheduled activities and offerings. (DK)