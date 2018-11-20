Local Man Admits to Child Pornography Charges

November 20, 2018

A plea has been entered by a local man who was charged with various counts of child pornography after Michigan State Police searched his home.



35-year-old James Witgen of Fowlerville appeared for a hearing Monday in Livingston County Circuit Court, where he pleaded guilty as charged to three counts each of child sexually abusive activity and possession of child sexually abusive material, and six counts of using a computer to commit a crime.



In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed to reduce his habitual offender status and recommend a concurrent sentence as opposed to a consecutive one. Following Monday’s hearing, Witgen was remanded to the Livingston County Jail to await sentencing, which is scheduled for January 3rd.



Witgen was arrested on October 15th by Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers from the Brighton Post, following an investigation conducted by the MSP Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The investigation stemmed from a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Further investigation led to a residence in Fowlerville, where a search of the home netted multiple internet capable devices and evidence. Court records show the charges against Witgen stem from an incident that occurred August 13th.



Witgen is also charged in Livingston County in a separate case in which he is facing one count of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from an incident said to have occurred this past February. (DK)