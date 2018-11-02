Local Schools & Districts Receive State Police Safety Grants

November 2, 2018

Several local schools and school districts will receive grant money to support the implementation of additional safety measures.



The Michigan State Police (MSP) announced Wednesday that 114 public school districts, 42 non-public schools, 22 public charter schools, and 10 Intermediate School Districts / Regional Education Services Agencies will receive $25 million in state grants to purchase equipment and/or technology to improve the safety and security of school buildings, students and staff. Over $69 million in requests were included in 407 applications submitted.



Several schools and school districts in Livingston County were among the list of recipients. Howell Public Schools will receive $244,915, Brighton Area Schools will receive $98,948, Hartland Consolidated Schools will receive $23,169, Light of the World Academy in Pinckney will receive $22,930, St. Mary Catholic School in Pinckney will receive $22,871, and the Charyl Stockwell Academy in Howell will receive $20,000. Those grants do not require matching funds. The Livingston Educational Service Agency has been awarded $480,000, though their grant does require matching funds.



MSP Director Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue says the Competitive School Safety Grant Program will provide the resources needed by many schools throughout the state to ensure students have a safe learning environment”, adding that “the review committee gave priority to proposals that sought to secure access points at school buildings, as it is considered one of the best and most cost-effective ways to improve school safety and security.”