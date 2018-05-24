Local Woman Accused of Facilitating Sexual Tryst With Minor

May 24, 2018

Charges have been authorized against a local woman who is accused of bringing an underage girl to a tryst that ended with the minor being sexually assaulted and impregnated.



26-year-old Paige Nicole VanCamp of Brighton is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with accomplices. She was arraigned in Lenawee County District Court earlier this week and is being held in the Lenawee County Jail on a $10,000 bond.



VanCamp in September of 2016 is said to have driven a 16-year-old girl to Adrian with plans to have sex with her, another woman and a man. The teen was allegedly plied with alcohol and pressured to have sex with the man, which resulted in her pregnancy.



32-year-old Shane Rodgers, a parolee from Adrian, was originally charged with first-degree CSC for assaulting and impregnating the teen. He pleaded guilty to a reduced count of third-degree CSC and was sentenced last month to five to 15 years in prison.



VanCamp returns to court May 29th for a pre-examination hearing.