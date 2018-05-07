Longtime County Commissioner Withdraws From Re-Election Race

May 7, 2018

A longtime county commissioner has decided not to seek re-election.



What had been a three-way fight in the Republican primary for the 3rd District seat on the Livingston County Board of Commissioners is now down to two after incumbent Dave Domas withdrew his petition seeking to run in the August 7th primary. Domas has served on the county board since 2005. Before that, he held this same position from 1993 -2002.



His withdrawal leaves Tea Party activist Wes Nakagiri of Hartland Township and Hartland Township Trustee Matthew Germane as the two GOP candidates seeking the seat. However, according to a press release from Nakagiri, he is being endorsed by Domas to replace him. District 3 comprises all of Tyrone Township and all of Hartland Township, except Precinct 2. Nakagiri said he was, “pleased to have the support of Mr. Domas” who he called, “a great public servant for the citizens and taxpayers of our county.” Nakagiri has also been endorsed by Scott Hagerstrom, who served as the Director for the 2016 Trump campaign in Michigan.



Navy veteran Steven J. Savela is the lone Democrat in the 3rd District race and will run unopposed in the primary. (JK)