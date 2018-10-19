Lt. Gov. Candidate To Emcee Annual Reagan Day Dinner

October 19, 2018

An annual GOP dinner will feature a candidate for statewide office serving as the evening’s emcee.



The Livingston County Republican Party announced Wednesday that Lisa Posthumus Lyons, candidate for Lt. Governor, will serve as the Master of Ceremonies at their annual fall Reagan Day Dinner later this month. Lyons served in the Michigan House of Representatives from 2011-2016 where she chaired the House Education Committee and served as Assistant Majority Floor Leader. She is currently the Kent County Clerk/Register of Deeds.



GOP U.S. Senate candidate John James will serve as the keynote speaker for the dinner, which will take place on Tuesday, October 30th at 7pm at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Genoa Township. Tickets are $60 per person.



There will also be a candidate reception before dinner featuring Lyons; Secretary of State Candidate Mary Treder Lang; 8th District Congressman Mike Bishop; Representative Lana Theis, a candidate for the 22nd State Senate seat; 47th District Representative Hank Vaupel; 42nd State House Candidate Ann Bollin and Dennis Brewer and Suzanne Geddis, non-partisan candidates for 44th Circuit Court. Additional details can be found through the link below. (JK)