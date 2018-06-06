Join The Lyon Township Fire Chief For A Cup Of Coffee

June 6, 2018

A local fire department is inviting the public out to share a cup of joe with them for a special day later this month.



The Lyon Township Fire Department is hosting Coffee with the Chief on Saturday, June 16th, from 9am until 10:30am at the department headquarters. Fire Chief Ken Van Sparrentak and other members of the department will be on hand to meet and greet with residents in a personal, informal environment. Whether it’s friendly conversation or questions about how the fire millage is being spent, the Fire Department hopes everyone in the community can make it out.



The Lyon Township Fire Department Headquarters is located at 58-800 Grand River Avenue in New Hudson. Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by sending an email to Mary Mosesso at mmosesso@lyontownship.org. (MK)