Work Progressing On New Water System In Lyon Township

August 9, 2018

The latest update on the new Lyon Township water treatment plant projects filtered water being delivered to residents by the end of the year.South Lyon-native and owner of the Ohio-based Artesian of Pioneer, Inc. Ed Kidston was before the Lyon Township Board of Trustees, Wednesday night. Kidston updated the board on AoP’s progress in constructing the new system that will be unique within the state. His system, after filtering the iron, manganese, and other heavy metals out, will be able to recycle and reuse the “backwashed” water it came from, and save the township money on discarding the water. Kidston said the new water tower they began constructing around Memorial Day is nearing the final phases to completion. He estimated it being two-thirds done and should be rising above the trees and having its cap put on in a few weeks’ time.



Work on the Woodwind Treatment Plant is progressing as well, with footers and the building portion to be started this week. The Department of Environmental Quality also approved the second well field, at South Hill. Kidston said after 7 months of delays, a personal trip down to Lansing this week helped with that matter. With that approval he was able to submit plan for the 2nd treatment plant at the South Hill site. Lyon Township Supervisor John Dolan said he’s been hearing a lot of interest from residents on this new system, and asked if there was a timeline he could share with them. Kidston said they’re in good shape and moving forward quickly now. He expects the water to be done before Thanksgiving, with the first treatment plant being operational before the New Year. (MK)