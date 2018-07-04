Lyon Township Fire Department Offering Child Seat Inspections

July 4, 2018

Free child car seat checks are being offered through a local fire department.



Over 80% of child seats are said to be used incorrectly. The Lyon Township Fire Department says residents can bring their child and have their seat inspected by a certified Child Passenger Safety technician. Inspections are performed once a month at the department’s Fire Station #1, located at 58800 Grand River. Car seats must be installed prior to inspections and corrections, if needed, will be made at the time of the inspection.



The car seat checks are offered free of charge but anyone interested needs to schedule an appointment by calling 248-486-3775. (JM)