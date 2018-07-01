Crews Battle Fire In Commercial Building In Lyon Township

Crews worked to extinguish a blaze in an industrial complex in Lyon Township early Friday morning.



The Lyon Township Fire Department was dispatched at 4:41am to a reported working commercial fire on William K Smith Drive. The on duty crew responded as well as paid on call firefighters from their homes. While en route, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office advised fire was through the roof. A box alarm was requested, which brought a ladder truck from the Milford and South Lyon Fire Departments, as well as engines from Green Oak Township and Novi. A working fire was discovered in the shop area of an industrial complex.



Lyon Township firefighters made an aggressive interior attack and found a shop office on fire and heavy fire in the ceiling. Officials say crews had to pull back a little when it was discovered that a roof air conditioning unit was on the verge of falling through the roof onto firefighters below. A second alarm was requested as precaution, but was later cancelled. The fire was stopped to the area of origin and no fire extended into the office area or other units. No injuries were reported and officials commended all of the crews that assisted on scene. FB photo. (JM)