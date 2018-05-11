Stretch of M-59 Named in Memory of Probation Agent Killed In Crash

May 11, 2018

An Oakland County probation agent killed in a car crash in Oceola Township will be memorialized with a piece of M-59 named in her honor.



Governor Rick Snyder signed legislation Thursday designating the stretch of M-59 that runs through Livingston County the “Candice Dunn Memorial Highway”. Dunn was a 12-year veteran with the Michigan Department of Corrections who was killed a year ago in a car crash while coming home from a banquet where she received the MDOC’s 2017 Parole/Probation Agent of the Year award. Dunn’s mother and her mother’s boyfriend were also killed in the May 9th, 2017 crash at M-59 and Argentine Road. Dunn’s boyfriend survived.



The crash occurred when the driver of the other vehicle failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of M-59 and Argentine. The driver reportedly had a BAC of .15 and was estimated to have been driving over 100mph down Argentine just before the crash. Two people in his vehicle were also killed.



Snyder says Dunn’s death “was a devastating loss to the community, the Department of Corrections and Michigan as a whole.” In addition to her work with the MDOC, Dunn worked in the Eastern District Probation Office, Troy Office and as a Drug Court Agent in Wayne County. (DK)



Photo courtesy of Michigan Department of Corrections