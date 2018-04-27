Main Street To Close For Crosswalk Repairs In Milford

April 27, 2018

The Village of Milford is advising of an upcoming road closure for crosswalk repairs.



Officials advise that weather permitting; Main Street between Liberty and Commerce will be closed at 6am Sunday morning for the repair and replacement of the Center Street Crosswalk, which was installed in 2002. Work will continue until and possibly through Monday evening. Main Street is expected to be re-opened before the morning commute on Tuesday morning at the latest.



Motorists are being advised to follow posted detours, which utilize Liberty and First Streets. Picture courtesy of Google Street View. (JM)