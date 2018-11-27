Man Enters Plea To Break-In That Led To Motorcycle Club Fire

November 27, 2018

A plea has been entered by the man charged with a break-in at the Scorpions Motorcycle Club in Lyon Township.



40-year-old Kinley Rae-Thomas Kelm pleaded no contest last week in Oakland County Circuit Court to charges of breaking and entering with intent, larceny of firearms, being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearms. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but is considered as such at sentencing.



Police say that on September 22nd, 2017 a fire severely damaged the Scorpions Motorcycle Club headquarters building on Milford Road. A Bobcat belonging to a fence company working a project at the nearby War Dog Memorial was reportedly stolen, driven to the motorcycle club and used to crash through the clubhouse wall and move a large safe. Club members identified Kelm as a suspect in the break-in after noticing him in downtown South Lyon at a fundraiser, wearing a Scorpions shirt that was from a locker inside the clubhouse. When questioned, Kelm reportedly said he was an out of state club member, but couldn’t provide further proof, leading the club member to take his picture and verify he was lying.



It’s believed the fire that damaged the clubhouse began when propane lines were damaged by Kelm as he removed the safe. Kelm, who remains jailed on a $100,000 bond, will be sentenced December 19th. (JK)