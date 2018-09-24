Man Killed In Argentine Township Shooting Identified

September 24, 2018

Police have identified the man shot to death over the weekend in Argentine Township.



Argentine Township Police say the victim is 28-year-old Christopher Baldwin. He was killed at an apartment complex on Seymour Road at around 7pm Saturday. WEYI-TV quotes Chief Dan Allen as saying that a 22-year-old man is in custody in connection to the shooting and is jailed on a manslaughter charge. He is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.



Baldwin reportedly lived in the complex and was with three acquaintances, two of whom also lived there, at the time of the incident. Police say the initial call indicated the shooting was an accident. (JK)