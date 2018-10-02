Man Killed In Weekend Crash In Highland Township

October 2, 2018

A fatal crash over the weekend in Highland Township is under investigation.



Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Highland Township substation and the Highland Township Fire Department responded to the crash near the intersection of Hickory Ridge Road and Clyde Road about 1:45pm Saturday. Deputies ascertained that there were serious injuries involved and requested the OCSO Crash Reconstruction Unit to assist them. The Office says a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado was travelling northbound on Hickory Ridge Road approaching the intersection of Clyde Road. A second vehicle, identified as a 2017 Ford Fusion, accelerated away from a stop sign westbound on Clyde Road and into the path of the Chevy Silverado, which struck the driver’s side of the Ford Fusion. There was no stop sign posted for the Chevrolet Silverado. A front seat passenger in the Ford Fusion, a 74-year-old Dearborn man, was transported to Genesys Regional Medical Center in Grand Blanc where he was pronounced deceased. The driver of the Ford Fusion was also transported to the Medical Center via Star EMS and later transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak via Life Flight of Michigan. She was identified as a 78-year-old Dearborn woman and remains in critical condition. The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado, a 46-year-old Highland Township woman who was the lone occupant, was transported a hospital by a family member. She was treated and released for minor injuries.



The Sheriff’s Office says the occupants of both vehicles were wearing seatbelts and neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation. (JM)