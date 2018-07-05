Man Rescued After Near-Drowning At Camp Dearborn

July 5, 2018

A 55-year-old man was hospitalized after a near-drowning at Camp Dearborn in Milford Township.



State Police were summoned to the campground off of General Motors Road Wednesday for a medical call at about 1:15pm. A beachgoer reportedly pulled the man from the water after he had suffered a heart attack and when troopers arrived they found a civilian performing chest compressions. They then used an automated external defibrillator, or AED, to help resuscitate the man. Once they were able to obtain a pulse, he was transported to the hospital in stable condition.



Camp Dearborn is owned and operated by the city of Dearborn Recreation & Parks Department. The Detroit News reports that state police and the city of Dearborn entered into a memorandum of understanding for troopers to provide law enforcement services at the camp during the 2018 summer season. (JK)