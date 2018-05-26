Man Who Threw Furniture At Deputies Gets Probation

May 26, 2018

Sentencing has been handed down to a local man charged with assaulting police officers that were trying to serve a search warrant at his home.



46-year-old Patrick Gizinski of Marion Township was sentenced to 18 months of probation by Chief Judge Miriam Cavanaugh in Livingston County Circuit Court Thursday. Gizinski will also be monitored electronically for 45 days. He previously pleaded no contest to three counts of assaulting a police officer. A count of assault with a dangerous weapon and receiving and concealing stolen property was dismissed in exchange for his plea; however he will be required to pay full restitution on the latter charge.



Gizinski is said to have thrown furniture at Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies as they tried to enter his home last August. None of the deputies were injured in the incident. Police had arrived at the home to serve a search warrant in an investigation of a breaking and entering complaint involving the theft of several thousand dollars of materials and tools reportedly stolen from a home under construction.



This is not the first run-in with the law for Gizinski, who was convicted of assault and battery, resisting police and disturbing the peace in 2015 after police say he attacked a coach for not playing his son during a Charyl Stockwell Preparatory Academy basketball game. (DK)