Man Charged With Attempted Murder Headed To Trial

August 17, 2018

A Genoa Township man has been bound over for trial on charges connected to an incident involving gasoline and a gun.



50-year-old Michael Troy Mapes was bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court Wednesday, after District Court Judge Suzanne Geddis determined there was enough evidence to send the case to trial. Judge Geddis also denied a motion from Mapes’ attorney requesting to allow parenting time. Mapes is facing multiple felony charges including assault with intent to murder, attempted murder, arson-preparing to burn a building, and resisting/assaulting a police officer among others.



The charges stem from the April 10th incident that began with a call to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office around 8:45pm regarding a suicidal subject that was possibly armed at a residence off of Brighton Road in Genoa Township. The subject, later identified as Mapes, had already fled the area when a unit responded.



Early the next morning, the Sheriff's Office received a second call from the residence indicating Mapes had returned. The 41-year-old female caller indicated that she had awoke to Mapes pouring gasoline on her and around her bed. The caller explained she observed a lighter in his hand and that Mapes had a rifle slung over his shoulder. The victim and her two children ages 12 and 14 were able to flee the residence, and while doing so heard a gunshot and Mapes yelling. Deputies formed a perimeter and attempted to negotiate with Mapes for several hours. He eventually tried to leave the area in his vehicle, but was taken into custody after a short vehicle pursuit and physical altercation with deputies on scene.



If convicted, Mapes could be sentenced to life in prison. He is being held in the county jail on a $1 million bond and future court dates have not been set at this time. (DK)