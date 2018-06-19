BAS Director Of Special Education Wins Award

A local administrator was recently recognized with an award for her work in special education.



Marci Moloney won the Patricia Gilcrest-Frazier Award for her professional work at the Livingston Educational Service Agency serving Brighton Area Schools this past year. Moloney serves as director of special education for Brighton Area Schools. The prestigious award is presented annually at the June meeting of the Michigan Association of Administrators of Special Education. The mission of MAASE is to provide leadership for the development and implementation of quality programs and services for students with disabilities within the total education community. The award presented to Moloney recognizes the outstanding service and leadership in the role of a local district public school special education director.



Nominations of deserving candidates are solicited and received by the local district Board of Directors representative. The candidate of the award must demonstrate qualities of service, leadership, vision and collaboration but it also a leader who has implemented innovative programming which contributes to the field of special education. Photos: MAASE. (JM)