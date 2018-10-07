Brighton City Council Discusses Local Impact if Pot Legalization Ballot Proposal Passes

The Brighton City Council discussed the possible legalization of recreational marijuana, the licensing of medical marijuana dispensaries in local communities and other aspects of the drug during a study session Thursday night.



According to City Manager Nate Geinzer, council wanted to be armed with enough information to be able to address the issue, if Proposal 1 passes in this fall’s statewide election. Council members indicated that they may in the future direct Geinzer to draft a medical marijuana ordinance, depending on what happens at the ballot box.



Geinzer says that currently the city has no ordinance that would allow a medical marijuana dispensary in Brighton. There was a move in the state legislature this past summer to put an initiative for legalizing recreational pot on the November ballot but it failed to garner the votes needed. As a result, the "Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol" began a petition drive for the marijuana legalization ballot initiative, and was able to garner enough signatures to place it on the Nov. 6th ballot.



If approved, Prop I would authorize and legalize the possession, use, and cultivation of marijuana products by adults 21 years of age and older, as well as the commercial sale of marijuana through state-licensed retailers. (TT)