Suggested Children's Park & Splash Pad Unlikely For Marion Twp.

July 6, 2018

Some Marion Township residents have expressed an interest in bringing a children’s playground and/or splash pad to the area; however township officials have indicated it’s an unlikely venture.



Township Supervisor Bob Hanvey received three emails June 15th from residents who say they’d love to see the addition of a children’s playground, park and/or splash pad in the township. All three emails referenced playscapes in Genoa and Oceola Township that their children have enjoyed, but several members of Marion’s Board of Trustees say the financial difference between the communities must be accounted for.



Several board members say Marion’s budget doesn’t compare to the other two municipalities and that there are park resources already in place anyway. Hanvey reminds the community that Marion Township is part of the Howell Parks and Recreation Authority and the Huron-Clinton Metropark system. Hanvey says they already pay for the latter by way of a millage that's been on the tax roll "for many, many years and will be there for a long time yet". Furthermore, Hanvey does not believe the township’s water would even be appropriate for a splash pad, joking that it’d come out of the jets red in color, based on their rural location.



The issue was discussed at a board meeting Thursday and has been passed along to the township’s Planning Commission to make them aware of the request, despite the lack of feasibility when it comes to being fulfilled. (DK)