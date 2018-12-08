Matching Money Fundraiser Coming This Monday

December 8, 2018

The Livingston County United Way is holding a special fundraiser this Monday that will help residents make the most of their donation dollars. For those looking to give a little extra during the holiday season, Matching Money Monday is back, this Monday, December 10th. Matching Money Monday is one of the flagship fundraisers for the Livingston County United Way and helps funds several of their programs and initiatives that take place throughout the entire year. Because of generous donors and sponsors, all the money brought in for the event will be matched up to total funds available, doubling the amount of holiday cheer and help that can be doled out. Best of all, 100% of the money raised locally, stays local, for Livingston County residents.



Campaign Co-Chair Barbara Walker said one of the programs benefitting from the fundraiser is the eviction diversion program. Through the program, the Livingston County United Way works with people who may be having a hard time paying rent or utilities to help keep them in their homes with lights and heat on.



Funds raised also go to services like Meals on Wheels, the Summer Lunch Bunch, and programs that help young children prepare for school. Erin MacGregor also Co-Chairs the campaign, and being superintendent of Howell Public Schools, says he and other superintendents throughout the county have seen the positive effects of children getting a quality preschool experience.



Donations can be made in person this Monday from 7am to 7pm at the Livingston County United Way’s office on Dorr Road in Genoa Township. They may also be made online, by phone at (810) 494-3000, or at several local businesses around the county. You’ll find more details www.lcunitedway.org. (MK)