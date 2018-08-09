Matt Herbert Retires From Brighton Area Fire Authority

August 9, 2018

A longtime member of the Brighton Area Fire Authority is retiring.



The department announced that it was with great pleasure and sadness to announce the retirement of Aerial Operator Matt Herbert after 25 years in the fire service. He spent the last 20 years with Brighton and five years prior at Milford. Herbert ran out of Station 31, the downtown firehouse and is very proud to have served the community. He is said to be looking forward to spending more time spoiling his grand kids.



The Brighton Area Fire Authority thanked Herbert and his family for his service, a job well done and compassion to the profession - adding his stories and laughter will be missed. (JM)